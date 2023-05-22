StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.81.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $2,297,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FedEx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

