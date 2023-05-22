StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.48. 141,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.73. HEICO has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.