StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of IART traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,250. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

