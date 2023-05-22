StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of IPI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 162,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,259. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $268.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.