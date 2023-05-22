StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.85. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

