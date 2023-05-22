StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE LCI opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 483.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

