StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LTC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.23. 69,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 108.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.