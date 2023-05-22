StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,058. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $271.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NL Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NL Industries by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NL Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NL Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NL Industries

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.