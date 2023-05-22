StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.20. 69,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,230. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

