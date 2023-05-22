StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PBT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 18,908.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,366,000 after purchasing an additional 668,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 334,380 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 493,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 378.8% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 439,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348,085 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

