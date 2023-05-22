StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,322. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527 shares of company stock worth $1,853,452 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.