StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $458.68. 91,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,677. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $463.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.75. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

