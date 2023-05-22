StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

