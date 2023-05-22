StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

VMI stock opened at $284.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.10. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $213.27 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

