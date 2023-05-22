StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $345.57.

NYSE WSO opened at $336.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.55.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

