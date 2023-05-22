StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.24. 18,302,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,878,461. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

