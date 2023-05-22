StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AtriCure by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 3.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

