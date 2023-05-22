StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

BMA stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $658.89 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Banco Macro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 17,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $2,258,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

