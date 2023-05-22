StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
BMA stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.
Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $658.89 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
