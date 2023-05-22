StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BHE opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $793.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

