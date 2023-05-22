StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAH opened at $92.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

