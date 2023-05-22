StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.3 %

BKD stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

Insider Activity at Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $700.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $57,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

