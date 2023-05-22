StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,032. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.
Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns Panamax containers and Capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
