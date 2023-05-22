StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,032. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Capital Product Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns Panamax containers and Capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

