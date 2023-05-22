StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 363.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.