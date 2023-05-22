StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

CLLS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.18. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 407.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

