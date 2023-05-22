StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSE:CCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chase Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCF traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,888. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Chase has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.