StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.65. 8,797,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,758,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

