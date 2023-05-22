StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPN. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.30.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.04. 2,004,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global Payments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Global Payments by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

