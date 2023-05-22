StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.04.
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 179.49%.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.
