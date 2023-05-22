StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 179.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 183,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 130,978 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter worth about $4,252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 290.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 491,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

