StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.3 %
GGAL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 106,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.25.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
