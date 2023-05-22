StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.3 %

GGAL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 106,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

