StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. 239,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $985.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guess’ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guess’ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Guess’ by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

