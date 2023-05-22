StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.13. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

