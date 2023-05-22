StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,387.36. 47,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,479.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,261 shares of company stock worth $23,364,037 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

