StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MCO traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.52. 291,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,369. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.