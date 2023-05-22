StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NNN REIT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 387,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $90,553,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NNN REIT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth about $64,152,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth about $60,079,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NNN REIT

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.