StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVA. Piper Sandler downgraded NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Price Performance

NuVasive stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 64.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive



NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

