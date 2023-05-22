StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PROS (NYSE:PRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.18. 74,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. PROS has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

Insider Activity at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PROS by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 981,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Articles

