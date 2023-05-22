StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
Shares of RGNX opened at $20.04 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 375,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,408,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
