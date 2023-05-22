StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX opened at $20.04 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 375,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,408,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

