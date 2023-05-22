StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.80.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 74,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.