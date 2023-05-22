StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $70.22 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.