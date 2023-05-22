StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 116.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

