Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.26 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $69.28 million and $2.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.83 or 0.06760669 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00053630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00039096 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,343,813 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

