Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 370,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.