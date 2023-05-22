Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company's stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUM. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.08.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,851. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Summit Materials last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $396.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 167,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Materials

