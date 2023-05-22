Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUM. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.08.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,851. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 167,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

