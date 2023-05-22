Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Lessened by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,188 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUI traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $130.38. The stock had a trading volume of 91,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.52. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

