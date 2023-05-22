Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.11.

Several research analysts have commented on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$10.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.4701087 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently -124.14%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

