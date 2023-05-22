Swiss RE Ltd. Buys 653,500 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Swiss RE Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,500 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for 18.6% of Swiss RE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Swiss RE Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $70,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 136,627 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,833. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $74.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

