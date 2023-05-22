Synergy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vale by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $13.73. 2,649,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,678,814. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.