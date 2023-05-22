Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $391,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $108.47. 526,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,273. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

