Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $386.92. The company had a trading volume of 427,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,269. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $366.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

