Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,163 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.45. 273,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,365. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.